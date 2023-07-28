It’s an extra bonus that Thomas Partey is staying at Arsenal – Who agrees?

Arsenal beating Barcelona 5-3 told us many things, one being that Thomas Partey is the real deal.

If Arsenal had allowed Thomas Partey to go, they would have made their most significant blunder in Arteta’s project. The Ghanaian international was vital to Arsenal being in the title picture last season, even though they failed to win it.

His impressing in the No. 6 role, linking the attack and defence, helped Arsenal be efficient for the better part of last season; it was only when he wasn’t himself towards the end of the season, probably due to fatigue, that the team struggled. But he was great, and of the midfielders Arsenal have or have had at their disposal, as the stats below suggests, only Declan Rice was better, meaning Partey ought to stay.

After failing to make it to Arsenal’s starting 11 in pre-season, he got the nod to start against Barcelona. If one were to decide between Partey staying or leaving after his performance against Barcelona, we would have easily said he was going nowhere. Against Barcelona, he single-handedly pocketed Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, and Pedri.

He was so good that one may joke that he told his agent, “Let’s stir up some transfer rumours that I’m leaving, then I’ll remind them I’m the boss, and they’ll beg me for a renewal.”

Thomas Partey dazzled against Barcelona in his first start for Arsenal in pre-season. He played 70 minutes, made 37 touches, completed 28 of his 31 passes, won 4 of 10 ground duels, and successfully made two tackles.

I, for one, are very happy that Partey is still an Arsenal player this season, and playing alongside Declan Rice will make our midfield formidable.

Daniel O

