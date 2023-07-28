It’s an extra bonus that Thomas Partey is staying at Arsenal – Who agrees?

Arsenal beating Barcelona 5-3 told us many things, one being that Thomas Partey is the real deal.
If Arsenal had allowed Thomas Partey to go, they would have made their most significant blunder in Arteta’s project. The Ghanaian international was vital to Arsenal being in the title picture last season, even though they failed to win it.
His impressing in the No. 6 role, linking the attack and defence, helped Arsenal be efficient for the better part of last season; it was only when he wasn’t himself towards the end of the season, probably due to fatigue, that the team struggled. But he was great, and of the midfielders Arsenal have or have had at their disposal, as the stats below suggests, only Declan Rice was better, meaning Partey ought to stay.
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1674338127329075206
After failing to make it to Arsenal’s starting 11 in pre-season, he got the nod to start against Barcelona. If one were to decide between Partey staying or leaving after his performance against Barcelona, we would have easily said he was going nowhere. Against Barcelona, he single-handedly pocketed Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, and Pedri.
He was so good that one may joke that he told his agent, “Let’s stir up some transfer rumours that I’m leaving, then I’ll remind them I’m the boss, and they’ll beg me for a renewal.”
Thomas Partey dazzled against Barcelona in his first start for Arsenal in pre-season. He played 70 minutes, made 37 touches, completed 28 of his 31 passes, won 4 of 10 ground duels, and successfully made two tackles.
I, for one, are very happy that Partey is still an Arsenal player this season, and playing alongside Declan Rice will make our midfield formidable.
Daniel O
Absolutely, definitely and positively yes , for a million and one reasons Arsenal needs Partey to remain at the club..
Yes definitely, it gives us another year to look for a replacement.
IMO we should be selling Partey at the end of this season while he still holds some value in the market before he gets too old and potentially more injuries.
100%
To lose Xhaka and Partey in the same window would have a massive impact. I think this also confirms our business is done as far as midfield goes! I’m glad too because Partey has much more to offer!
Keeping him is a no brainer. For 80% of last season he was one of the best central midfielders in the EPL & Europe.
He knows & understands Mike’s tactics – Declan & Kai are still learning, Elneny & Sambi will barely get playing time.
Can’t lose Thomas!!!!
100%
I still believe at full strength our best 11 will be a team with Partey and Rice together. No matter what we spent on Havertz he’s not a guaranteed starter in this team for multiple reasons. My starting eleven by any means will be;
Trossard. Jesus. Saka.
…………..Rice. Ødegaard……..
………………….. Partey…………………………..
Kiwior. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
………………………Ramsdale………………….
Subs: Turner, Timber, Zinchenko, ESR, Nelson, Fabio, Havertz, Martinelli, Jorginho.
I would likely take Tierney over Kiwior
I will definitely take Martinelli over Trossard
Other positions are okay
Partey staying isn’t a bonus – we need him to stay, it’s necessary
If he stays, someone has to leave, because our 29-player squad would be unsustainable:
GK: Ramsdale, Turner, Hein
Left CB: Magalhaes, Kiwior, Trusty
Right CB: Saliba, White, Holding
Inverted-LB: Zinchenko, Tierney
Inverted-RB: Timber, Partey, Tomiyasu
CDM: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny
Left AM: Havertz, Smith-Rowe, Trossard
Right AM: Odegaard, Vieira
LW: Martinelli, Nelson, Tavares
RW: Saka, Marquinhos
CF: Jesus, Nketiah, Balogun
We can only have ten outfield players in our starting line-up and only one inverted-fullback can play
I don’t know where all these inverted LB, inverted GK, inverted DM, inverted CF come from. Soon you would be talking about an inverted coach
And since when did Partey become an option for RB when we have White, Timber, Tomi and Cedric – in that order?
We don’t play with conventional fullbacks and always play with the one who cuts inside instead
Soares would most likely leave soon
The best way to play Rice, Partey and Havertz together in Arteta’s 3-2-4-1 formation is making Partey play inverted-RB, if Rice plays CDM
Its a no brainer to get rid of Holding,Elneny,Trusty,Tavares,Lokonga,Soames and Balogun from the squad.
I suspect that’s all Arteta will release from the squad.
Partey is a great player and hopefully he stays,same goes for Tierney.
I think those players will leave, but I’m not sure about Balogun. I heard Arsenal won’t sell him unless another club pay £50m
I only hope that Arteta intends to play Partey and Rice in central midfield with Odegaard or Havertz in the AM role.My fear is he may complicate tactics to accommodate his inversion obsession which seems to be flavour of the month with many, when Man City brought home the bacon with a defensive 3-4-3 set up in the latter part of last season.Football is still a simple game despite what Managers, Analysts and certain punters would have you believe.Exerting pressure is nothing new ,nor is the oft used “in transition” which oldies like me knew as “counter attack”My advice to MA before the serious stuff begins, is keep it simple Michael and don’t try to put square pegs in round holes.For example play our best LB in that position and don’t be afraid to rest players who are obviously tired.
100% agree..
We need to build on from where we stopped last season. And Partey was one of the driving forces for us.
Very exciting and welcome news that we get to keep him for a very crucial season..
Partey is the DNA of arsenal midfield without him arsenal will be shambolic. In terms of outgoings we can let holding leave to galatasary Elnely is not that good he can leave, Sambi Lokonga, Balogun, can also leave
Otherwise Partey Rice Jorginho Odegard Haverz, SmithRowe, Fabio Vieira should be selected in that midfield.
Pairing Partey as a 6 Rucr and Odegard as 8’s then others to come as subs
Personally I am definitely happy he is staying but was pretty sure he would be sold off due to his off field baggage still pending.
On his day he makes us tick over nicely so let’s hope he has more good days for us.
I believe he will be out of action for us in January due to the African nation Cup which isn’t the best thing.
Partey was main MF in a team that came second last year & was leading 75% of the time. Yet as soon as we bought 100M player some people think he can be sold.
Great news that he is Staying.😊
Aside Rodri, Thomas Partey is the Best DM in Europe.
Others are Casemiro, Hjoberg and Palhihna of Fulham.🙂
Most definitely. At his best he runs midfield and his link up play going forward gives us so many options. He wasn’t himself at the end of last season and don’t think he was over his injury.
Looking forward to seeing him and Rice making us even better than we were last season
DEFINITELY, he’s one of our best players nd should be one of the first names in the starting 11.
Rotation is gonna be key to our season nd I pray MA rotates more this time round as we kinda have depth for the first time in I don’t know his long.
Jesus, Tossard, Saka nd Timber looking sharpish in pre-season nd should all be in our starting eleven IMO.
My team selection would be as follows;
Rams
Timber Saliba GabM Ziny
Partey
Ode Rice
Saka Jesus Trossard
Subs: Martinelli, White, Tommy, Havert, Jorginho, ESR, Kiwor, Tierney, Nketiah,
Cosier-Duberry(for Saka), Elneny, Nelson, Vieira nd not forgetting Matt Turner.
This should be our 25man strong listed nd subs chosen according to teams we are about to play/performance levels in training!!!
COYG