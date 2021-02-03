“It’s an incredible decision to send Luiz off” Journalist says sending off was unfair on Arsenal

Goal.com’s Arsenal correspondent, Charles Watts has slammed the decision to allow David Luiz’s red card to stand by VAR.

The Brazilian was sent off just before half time for a foul on Willian Jose even though it was clear that he almost made no contact with the attacker and certainly didn’t mean to foul him.

Craig Pawson had blown for a penalty immediately the striker went down and showed a red card to Luiz.

The decision went to VAR, despite the many angles that the Video Assistant Referee had, it was upheld.

Like most Arsenal fans, Watts was stunned and thinks it makes no sense that VAR cannot see how soft a decision it was.

He said it was obvious that Luiz had no intention of making the foul and the striker made the contact with the defender when he wanted to shoot.

He said on Goal.com: “It’s an incredible decision to send Luiz off.

“In real time, it’s understandable that Craig Pawson thought it was red, but VAR should have overturned it straight away.

“There is no intent from Luiz, he didn’t try to make a tackle. All it takes is one look at the replay and it’s clear that the contact – if you can call it that – came when Willian Jose pulled his foot back to shoot and clipped Luiz’s knee.

“Arsenal, who had played so well up to that point, have every right to feel very hard done by.”

Arsenal will now have to be without the defender in their next game at least, but Gabriel Magalhaes did well when he came on.