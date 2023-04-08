It’s Arteta’s vision that persuades top players to join Arsenal

Just like a team like Arsenal can be a player’s dream team, Zinchenko’s latest revelation has revealed to us that players also have their dream coaches—coaches they’d like to play for. Apparently, while at Manchester City, Zinchenko had already decided that if he were to cut short his stay at the Etihad, it would only be if he were to re-link up with Arteta, whose knowledge of the game had blown him away. Zinchenko said all that and more when discussing his time at the Emirates. “The impact he had and has right now for me is a lot,” Zinchenko said as per the Daily Mail.

“I said many times. one day if I am going to leave City and stay in the Premier League, it will be [for] only one manager, which is him. The way he sees football, his vision, his character—he is a winner. That is what I like the most from people. Obviously, he knew me as a player and a person when he called me; I had a couple of conversations before I joined Arsenal.

“He told me what he wants to see from me—the club’s vision, the club’s plan and strategy. I liked everything of that and that is why I came.”

It is interesting to hear that Arteta has a big pull factor for top talent. Heading into this summer, which could be his biggest, he will need to convince other top talents to join his project for Arsenal to remain on top.

Zinchenko’s time at Arsenal so far has been a success. When he was signed, his deal wasn’t hyped very much, but he has won the hearts of many. The way he can influence the game not only at left back but also by drifting at midfield and orchestrating an attack is incredible.

Zinchenko is so crucial for Arsenal that in the 22 games he’s been available for, he has started 21. It is nice to hear him speak well of Arteta; it just brings about good vibes, and shows how influential the Boss is in attracting top stars to the club.

Darren N



