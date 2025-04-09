“It’s because of them” Saliba knows who to credit for impressive Arsenal win

William Saliba has expressed sincere appreciation for the unwavering support shown by Arsenal fans during their team’s impressive victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League last night.

Arsenal achieved a remarkable 3-0 triumph against a Real Madrid side widely regarded as favourites to progress from the quarter-final tie. The Spanish giants are the reigning champions and hold the record for the most UEFA Champions League titles in history—an accolade unmatched by any other club.

Much of the pre-match discourse focused on the comparative strength of Real Madrid’s previous opposition, having eliminated Atletico Madrid in the previous round. In contrast, Arsenal faced PSV Eindhoven, leading many to suggest that the Spanish side were better prepared for the encounter.

Despite the external narrative, Arsenal entered the fixture with composure and confidence, undeterred by their opponents’ formidable reputation. The passionate support from Arsenal fans, even before kick-off, proved instrumental in boosting the team’s morale and performance on the pitch.

Following the match, Saliba shared his thoughts with Arsenal Media, stating:

“Even when we were in the coach, just before going to the stadium, we saw the fans, there were a lot of them.

“It gave us a lot of confidence when you have your fans behind you like this especially in this big game in the Champions League, you have to be good.

“It’s because of them, we played so well, they pushed us, and we did well.”

Saliba clearly attributed the team’s dominant display to the energy and belief transmitted by the supporters. In what was described as one of the most significant fixtures the club has faced in recent years, fans were encouraged to create an electric atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium, and they undoubtedly delivered.

With this convincing result, Arsenal have taken a strong step towards securing a place in the semi-finals. However, the return leg in Madrid is expected to be a formidable challenge, with every minute likely to test their resolve to the fullest.