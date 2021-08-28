“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to back him.” Pundit fears for the worst for Arteta

Dean Ashton had been a supporter of Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal and he believed the Spaniard could turn them into a top club again.

However, after he watched them succumb to a 5-0 loss at Manchester City this afternoon, he feels that time might be running out for the former Everton midfielder.

Arsenal has lost all three of their Premier League games this season so far and haven’t scored a goal in the league as of yet.

The Gunners have splashed the cash in this transfer window to sign the players that Arteta wanted.

The club will want to get more from their investment and it is only a matter of time before they fire Arteta if things don’t change.

Former Premier League star, Ashton admits that with the way they are playing, it will be hard for him to keep his job.

“It’s been so easy for Man City. They’ve not had to be at their best,” Ashton said on TalkSport.

“How long will Arteta last? I’ve backed him, but after the things I’ve seen today it’s becoming increasingly difficult to back him.”

Arsenal stars will go into the international break next week and hopefully return to deliver better performances to their club.