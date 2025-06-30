“It’s been 6 months” Arsenal star delivers injury recovery update

Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined with a serious injury since the start of the year but is now stepping up his recovery ahead of pre-season for the upcoming term. The Brazilian forward is one of Arsenal’s key players and has been a mainstay in their attack for some time.

This summer, Arsenal are keen to strengthen its striking options by signing a new forward. However, there is no suggestion that Jesus will be allowed to leave the club. The Gunners view him as an important asset and are eager to keep him as part of their squad, even if new arrivals come in.

Jesus makes encouraging progress in injury recovery

Before his injury, Jesus was in excellent form and playing a vital role in Arsenal’s attacking setup. His absence has been felt, but the club and fans alike are hopeful for his return. Recently, the striker gave an update on his rehabilitation via social media, showing promising signs of progress.

On X, Jesus shared a video clip of himself performing jumps, squats, and various exercises that he had been unable to do previously. He captioned the post: “It’s been 6 months since the surgery, it’s great to be able to move around like this again.” This glimpse of his recovery has boosted optimism that he will be fit in time for the new season.

Arsenal’s faith in Jesus remains strong

Despite their plans to add new attacking talent, Arsenal remain committed to Jesus as a vital player for their squad. His ability to link play, create chances, and score goals makes him invaluable for Mikel Arteta’s system. The club will likely integrate him back into the team gradually to ensure a smooth return to full fitness.

The Gunners’ supporters will be delighted to see Jesus making strides in his recovery. There is every hope that, with a fully fit Jesus back in the side next season, Arsenal’s attack will be more potent and effective than ever. Fans eagerly await his return and hope he can replicate the form that made him one of the club’s standout performers.

