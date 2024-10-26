“It’s been a bit tough.” Rosa Kafaji reflects on her “challenging” time with Arsenal Women

Though they picked up two back-to-back wins before the international break, which should be their turning point, Arsenal Women haven’t had a fantastic start to this new season.

In 5 WSL games thus far this season, they’ve only managed 2 wins, 2 draws, and a loss. Those results are poor considering their main rivals Chelsea, who have won four of their first four league games.

Other than the league, our Gunners successfully qualified for UEFA Women’s Champions League football this season; unfortunately they lost their first game to Bayern Munich 5-2, but on Match Day 2 they picked a big win over Valerenga, beating the Norwegian side 4-1.

While on international duty with Sweden, Rosa Kafaji, who joined from BK Hacken in the summer, reflected on the challenging start to the season and admitted:

“It’s been a bit tough.

“The schedule has been intense, especially with a coaching change in the middle of it all.

“Jonas [Eidevall] has been good, and Renée [Slegers] has really stepped up during this challenging time. I think the whole team has handled it well, and it’s impressive that we’ve managed to win these matches.”

We hope that our Gunners can continue their resurgence after the break; to achieve this, they must perform at their peak when they play Manchester United on November 3rd. According to reports, the Gunners are diligently searching for the ideal head coach to come on board, replace ex-coach Jonas Eidevall, and help them regain their glory. Former Gunner Casey Stoney and New York City FC’s Nick Cushing are two of the top coaches believed to be under consideration.

Let’s hope our Gunner women enjoy the change of scenery on international break. And let’s also hope that they come back fighting for the Red & White in November!

Have you been watching our Gunners on international duty?

Danni P

