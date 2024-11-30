“It’s been a crazy few years” Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson, on duty with England’s Lionesses

2024 has been a momentous year for Arsenal Women defender Leah Williamson. In January, she returned from an ACL injury. She featured in the second half of the 2023-24 season but didn’t really play a major role as she was still trying to find her feet.

Many had predicted that she would have a significant impact in 2024-25, but this was not initially the case. She didn’t have the best start to this campaign, receiving criticism for her performances in games such as the 2-1 Arsenal loss to Chelsea and the 3-2 England Lionesses loss to Germany.

Regardless, since the October international break, Leah Williamson has experienced a remarkable comeback, showcasing her exceptional skills the last few weeks.

It came just after she had made her 50th England Lionesses appearance, which was in England’s 2-1 win over South Africa. Notably, that 50th international team cap wasn’t the only milestone she made recently; not long ago, in the Gunners’ 3-0 NLD win, she went on to make her 150th Arsenal appearance, and that victory was her 100th WSL win.

Well, speaking while on international duty, Leah Williamson opened up about reaching her 50th appearance for the England Lionesses a month ago.

“It’s lovely to have reached it; of course it’s something I’m proud of,” said Williamson during a break from training at St. George’s Park this week.

“But what people don’t always see is that it’s also taken a lot to get there.

“It’s been a crazy few years, and I’ve also been off the pitch for a long time within that, so it was just nice to be able to celebrate a moment like that with the people around you, a lot of who have been on a similar journey.”

Well, we will be looking forward to Leah, who’s the England Lionesses skipper, playing a key role in their friendlies against the USA this evening and then Switzerland (minus Arsenal’s Swiss captain, due to a health scare) on 3rd December.

With these two games, Leah should continue to build on her momentum and return to Arsenal in rhythm, helping them end the year in style.

England Lionesses v USWNT, Wembley Stadium, Saturday 30th November 2024, KO 17:20 GMT

Tickets still available to purchase from the Wembley website

Arsenal’s Emily Fox will be representing the US, under head coach Emma Hayes, while Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy will be representing England’s Lionesses.

Looking forward to tonight’s match Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….