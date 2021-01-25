“It’s been a pleasure to play with you” Lacazette pays tribute to Mesut Ozil

Alexandre Lacazette has paid tribute to Mesut Ozil as the German completed his transfer away from Arsenal.

After spending the first half of this season on the sidelines, Ozil has decided to leave Arsenal for his boyhood club, Fenerbahce.

The German will be taking a huge pay cut to fulfil his dream of playing for the Turkish side, but he will get to play some football again.

He was one of Arsenal’s most talented players in the early years that he spent at the club and provided several assists for Lacazette and other strikers that he played with.

Interestingly, his last assist for the club was for the Frenchman and the striker has taken to Twitter to praise him.

He called the German “Mr Assist” and added that he was happy to have shared the pitch with him. Adding that Fener are lucky to have him as their latest number 10.

He Tweeted: “Mr Assist, it’s been a pleasure to play with you and especially to score your last assist at Arsenal. Good luck at your new club, they’re lucky to have a No10 like you”

Lacazette is inside the final 18 months of his Arsenal contract, and he could also be offloaded by the club in the summer.