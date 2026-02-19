“It’s been painful,” Keown says Arsenal is missing one key player

Martin Keown believes Arsenal are missing one key player who has been hampered by injuries in recent months. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolves in the Premier League, a result that surprised many given the contrast in league positions.

Arsenal remain at the top of the standings, and few would have predicted that they would fail to defeat the side rooted to the bottom of the table. However, the dropped points have increased scrutiny at a crucial stage of the campaign, particularly with Manchester City maintaining strong form in pursuit. Mikel Arteta’s side will be determined to eliminate further slip-ups as the title race intensifies.

Havertz Absence Felt

Keown has suggested that Arsenal’s inconsistency in matches they are expected to win may be linked to the absence of Kai Havertz. The German has endured an injury-disrupted period for much of 2025, yet he has impressed in the matches he has featured in recently. His influence in attack and ability to deliver decisive contributions have added a different dimension to the team.

Arsenal have once again lost him to a minor injury, depriving the squad of a player whose presence can shift momentum in tight contests. While the Gunners are searching for solutions to maintain their winning rhythm without him, his absence has arguably reduced their cutting edge in key moments.

Keown Calls for Match Winner

Speaking as quoted by Metro Sport, Keown emphasised the importance of Havertz’s return. He said, “I would like to see Kai Havertz back, he’s becoming maybe all too important because he’s been injured again.

“That’s not his fault but it’s been painful. You need to get people back because it hurts the group. You need that match-winner, someone who gives everyone belief and puts the game out of sight.”

Keown’s comments emphasise the belief that Arsenal require their influential players to be fit and available if they are to sustain their title challenge and avoid further costly setbacks.