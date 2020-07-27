“It’s been the toughest year of my life” Arsenal star’s candid comments

Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic last summer and the Scotsman has talked about his difficult start to life at the Emirates.

The Gunners signed him as they looked for more quality in their side. After winning numerous trophies and league titles with Celtic in the Scottish topflight, Tierney was expected to help take the Gunners to the next level.

He has been impressive when he has played since the restart, but his overall season has had frustrating times too.

He joined the Gunners injured and had to wait for a long time before making his debut for the team.

He got injured again after making his first few starts for Arsenal and he was out until the Premier League restart.

He has, however, shown Arsenal fans what they have been missing since he returned to action.

Looking back at this season, he admitted that this campaign has been a tough one, and he spoke about being out injured and how he has had to deal with a lot of new challenges as well.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Sports: “It’s been the toughest year of my life.

“I’ve had the injury and a lot of new challenges but you need challenges, you need to be uncomfortable.

“You need to challenge yourself to improve.

“I worked hard every day and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy coming to this massive club full of great players. I knew it was going to be tough coming in and trying to get my place in the team.

“I’m just grateful for every opportunity I get to go on the pitch and give my all. I try to repay the manager’s faith by working hard and trying to put in good performances.

“It’s all about the hard work.”