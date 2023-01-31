It’s being reported that Arsenal’s third bid for Caicedo has been accepted

Well, this could end up being one of Arsenal’s most amazing transfer windows ever if this latest neews is true.

It comes from Jacque Talbot, who is a respected sports journalist who writes for the Guardian, the Mirror and the Times amongst other publications.

This is what he has tweeted….

It’s my understanding Arsenal have lodged a third bid for Moisés Caicedo, a club-record. Huge single payment as one lump sum. Deal’s been agreed. https://t.co/n4knYsPxzq — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) January 31, 2023

It seemed inevitable that Brighton would squeeze the las penny out of Arsenal but it appears that this time the offer has finally been accepted.

Of course we knew that this could be on the cards when it was announced yesterday that Brighton had brought in a replacement midfielder.

So having confirmed Trossard and Jorginho, surely Caicedo is the icing on the cake that will give the gunners a more than capable squad as they aim to win the Premier League and still have great backuos to be able to rotate for the Europa League.

This could be a fantastic season for the Gunners!

