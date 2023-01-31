It’s being reported that Arsenal’s third bid for Caicedo has been accepted

Well, this could end up being one of Arsenal’s most amazing transfer windows ever if this latest neews is true.
It comes from Jacque Talbot, who is a respected sports journalist who writes for the Guardian, the Mirror and the Times amongst other publications.
This is what he has tweeted….
It’s my understanding Arsenal have lodged a third bid for Moisés Caicedo, a club-record. Huge single payment as one lump sum. Deal’s been agreed. https://t.co/n4knYsPxzq
— Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) January 31, 2023
It seemed inevitable that Brighton would squeeze the las penny out of Arsenal but it appears that this time the offer has finally been accepted.
Of course we knew that this could be on the cards when it was announced yesterday that Brighton had brought in a replacement midfielder.
So having confirmed Trossard and Jorginho, surely Caicedo is the icing on the cake that will give the gunners a more than capable squad as they aim to win the Premier League and still have great backuos to be able to rotate for the Europa League.
This could be a fantastic season for the Gunners!
It’s not true. We are ending with Jorginho for 12mill. This club is strange. Penny-pinch on players that could have long term futures here. but throw a whole 12mill away on a player that will only be relevant here for 4 months…. Truly maddening stuff.
I hope this is true.
Where are all the Kroenke criticisers? Complaining year after year that we don’t spend when it couldn’t be further from the truth. Care to share our spending over the past 5 years?
Keep in mind MA and Edu has recouped almost nothing from sales compared to our spending so our net spend is massive.
I think Arteta has really shown is quality as manager this season and spotting talent, but looking at Edu’s track record over the past 3,5 years with more accuracy, he looks completely out of his depth.
Most of our best performers are not what’s considered “bargains” but in truth were relatively big money signings:
– Martinelli, bargain but signed before Edu
– Ben White, madly expensive (good player though)
– Partey FULL release clause paid
– Saka, ESR, Eddie, youth players
– Ramsdale, fantastic keeper but quite a lot paid given the players circumstances
– Jesus, Zinchenko, great purchases but fairly expensive AND most likely bought because credit of Arteta
– Saliba, signed just 2 weeks later after Edu appointed and loaned out for several years
Gabriel Magalhaes seems like something I could credit Edu for, also Ödegaard.
I’m not saying that these mentioned players are bad signings, I’m saying that thinking of the role that Edu has in the club, I can’t see much what he’s doing:
– we end up paying excessive fees for players
– we end up getting next to nothing in sales
– either we have incompetent scouts to spot talent or scouts’ advice is not being heard at all
I’m afraid Jorginho will join the same bunch of Willian, Pablo Mari etc. ridiculous signing hard to get rid of. Hopefully I’m wrong.
it’s a 1.5 year deal. 12mill to be backup for 4 months, then sit on a bench for a year. 😂
Just let them do their jobs please.
Seemingly Jorginho will be our only midfield addition with Lokonga leaving and Elneny possibly out for the rest of the season. Very strange signing as Jorginho will be completely irrelevant next summer and considered deadwood.
This is 13-14 season’s January all over again. Top of the table in January, main midfielder gets injured, we sign already-injured Kim Kallström..
Situation is the same except Partey/Xhaka are still fit, luckily.
Will that luck last until May?
I just can’t see how Caicedo was our only midfield target for the whole window and Jorginho being the option B. Its like we don’t have scouting team at all?
This is not “the latest news”. Since this story came out, almost every other source has implied that it is wrong. Skybet follows these things closely and if he was joining, the overnight odds of 11/10 for Caicedo to join Arsenal would have shortened to about 1/10. Instead they have gone out to 8/1.
And there I was thinking we were ramping up Caicedo’s price to tempt Chelsea into paying far more than he’s worth and for twice as long, and they’ve gone and attempted to break the transfer fee record on someone else.
I still think this is not a good deal, but hope I’m very, very wrong.
@Jax,
I secretly hoped we were upping Caicedo’s price up so Chelsea would end up swooping in and overpay for him, also meanwhile keeping them busy with ‘faux Jorginho interest’ with no intention of buying him. And all this would’ve been cover up for us signing someone in secret, who could really make an impact this season.
I don’t care. I feel quite ill.
JORGINHO!!??
Jorginho was a winner. He will still be good for Arsenal. Don’t worry. After all, signing Jorginho may be a screen to stop Chelsea from hijacking Calcedo, Arsenal’s primary target.
Unless Fabrizio confirm, shouldn’t we believing it..
Unfortunately these are the current market prices one has to pay if you are aiming high. Our squad is very thin so we need to increase the numbers.
My only worry is we seem to prefer only Portuguese and Spanish speaking players these days.