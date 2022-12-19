It’s better for Arsenal to lose in a friendly than a competitive match

Arsenal fans have been spoilt rotten this season as they can boast the Gunners are far away at the top of the League and, after winning 12 of our 14 League games so far, we seem to be shocked when the stars are against us and we lose a meaningless friendly against Juventus..

The game on Saturday was useful to help us keep up our fitness levels ahead of the restart of the season, but of course after winning our two games in Dubai very easily, we naturally expected another routine winning performance.

But the fact is that we lost this one 2-0, and the only two goals we conceded were by our own players in Xhaka and Holding. We had 19 shots on target to Juventus’ 3, and we had an incredible 75% posession. It was simply just a bad day at the office where nothing went right.

Mikel Arteta was right not to be too concerned after the game. He told Arsenal.com: “The scoreline probably doesn’t reflect at all what happened in the game, but this is football. They had one shot and scored two goals.

“We did a lot of really good things, especially from box to box but we weren’t ruthless enough in either. I think we had 19 shots and only two on target, so it’s clear what we have to improve, but we did a lot of positive things in the match to get a much better outcome.

“I think the way the boys are training and playing, it’s really positive. Today is a setback but perhaps it’s better to happen today rather than in any competitive match, but we’ll work on it, talk about it and improve.”

And there is no doubt that we could have done with Saka and Martinelli down the wings, which we will hopefully have when back by the time we face West Ham.

So, come on Arsenal fans, let’s just get over it and have faith that Arteta will have everyone ready to get back to winning ways on Boxing Day, shall we?

Sam P

