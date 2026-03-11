‘It’s boring to watch’ Tottenham star aims a dig at Arsenal

Mathys Tel has become the latest player to comment on the growing reliance on set pieces in the Premier League, with Arsenal widely regarded as the team leading that trend.

The Gunners have faced criticism for their effectiveness from dead-ball situations, with some observers suggesting that the team relies too heavily on set pieces rather than scoring from open play. However, such criticism overlooks a basic reality of modern football, which is that teams naturally build their strategies around what works best for them.

Arsenal has simply found a way to make their set pieces a powerful attacking weapon. While every club hopes to score when presented with a free kick or corner, few have managed to turn those moments into such a consistent source of goals. Arsenal’s organisation and attention to detail have allowed them to maximise those opportunities.

Arsenal’s Set Piece Strength

Rather than being criticised, Arsenal’s effectiveness in these situations could arguably be seen as a strength worthy of recognition. The team has clearly invested time and preparation into perfecting routines that can unlock tight matches.

Their ability to capitalise on these moments has often given them a crucial advantage. In many cases, matches are decided by small margins, and well-executed set pieces can provide exactly the difference required.

It is also understandable that rival teams may find the approach frustrating. When a tactic repeatedly proves successful, opponents often struggle to counter it. Arsenal’s consistency from dead-ball situations has contributed significantly to their strong performances and could even play a role in their pursuit of major honours this season.

Tel’s Perspective on Premier League Style

Arsenal’s players and coaching staff have consistently defended their tactical approach. They have made it clear that criticism from outside the club does not influence how they prepare or play.

Nevertheless, debates about the style of football in the Premier League are likely to continue. Tel has offered his own perspective on the matter.

Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said:

‘I’ll tell you the truth, yes, it’s not exciting.

‘It’s boring to watch.

‘It’s really just a clash between two teams with their own ideas. There’s less spectacle. There’s no Vinicius pulling off a sombrero, dribbling past you, no Kylian [Mbappe] accelerating past you.

‘Here, I’d say it’s more structured, maybe too much so, with clear ideas, all the set pieces, little details that can sometimes make the difference. But sometimes you think it might be too much.’

Maybe, just maybe, Tel should be looking at his own club and the state they are in, rather than moaning about other teams.