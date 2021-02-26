‘It’s criminal to give this foul away’ Arsenal player gets slammed his Benfica performance

Karen Carney slammed Dani Ceballos for his role in Benfica’s two goals in Arsenal’s 3-2 win last night.

The Spaniard has been getting game time recently and Mikel Arteta selected him once again for the important game.

However, he made a poor start to the match and had a hand in the two goals scored by the visitors.

At half time Carney didn’t hold back as she slammed the Real Madrid loanee for his lack of focus which cost his team both goals.

The pundit said at half-time via Mail Sport: ‘It’s criminal to give this foul away centrally by dangling out the leg.

‘You can’t dangle legs in those areas and it’s an unbelievable free-kick which the goalkeeper can’t do nothing about.

‘That is a lack of concentration and it takes one moment and Benfica are back in the tie. The only team that will beat Arsenal is themselves and thats a mistake.’

Ceballos’ second season at the Emirates has been mixed, but it has majorly been poor compared to his last campaign.

His performance in that game gives the Gunners yet another reason why they will probably be better off not seeking a permanent move for him.

He now has new competition from his Real Madrid teammate, Martin Odegaard and the Gunners might pursue another deal for the Norwegian instead.