‘It’s crucial’ – Arteta highlights importance of summer window

We are into the final four weeks of Arsenal’s campaign, with just 22 or 25 days until our final match, and the manager is already aware of how important the summer window will be.

The last close-season was a shortened one, with the Coronavirus having delayed the end of the 19-20 campaign, which also forced the European Championships to be moved to this coming summer.

While some important transfer business was accomplished, including new contracts for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka, as well as bringing in Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian and Thomas Partey.

This season has certainly not run smoothly however. We started the new term in form, but once we began to drop points, we struggled to overcome those struggles which resulted in an extended run of bad form.

The team clearly still needs a lot of work before we will be challenging for major honours, and the manager has no reservations about the importance of the upcoming transfer window.

The Spaniard was asked if this summer would be the most important window of recent years when talking to the press ahead of the Newcastle clash, to which he replied (via Football.London): “Yes.

“Because a lot of things have happened in the last few transfer windows.

“There are a lot of players in various situations. It’s crucial.

“We want to go to the next level and there are a lot of things we need to do to get there.”

Which positions need the most focus on this summer? Could Arteta be feeling the heat on himself as we look forward to the summer?

Patrick