‘It’s decided.’ Jorginho’s agent gives an update on the midfielder’s future

Jorginho’s potential departure from Arsenal has been a subject of discussion in this transfer window, capturing the attention of multiple clubs interested in securing the midfielder’s services.

Despite his relatively recent arrival at Arsenal in January, Jorginho could find himself facing the possibility of leaving the Emirates Stadium once again, contingent upon his own interest.

With Arsenal reinforcing their midfield, the competition for spots within the team has intensified significantly. It is anticipated that certain players might lose their positions if they do not meet the required standards of performance.

Jorginho is among those who could be affected by this heightened competition, prompting various clubs to express interest in acquiring him for their squads.

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that Jorginho has affirmed his commitment to remaining at Arsenal. His agent has further confirmed that there are no intentions to pursue a departure from the club.

‘I’m sure, Jorginho will stay at Arsenal. He’s happy in England. Let’s move on,’ Joao Santos told TMW, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

‘I had some calls from Saudi and also Spanish clubs like him but he’s staying at Arsenal, it’s decided.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho may have been at the club for just six months, but he is already one of our key squad players and one man we like to see in the group.

The Brazilian-Italian has shown he is experienced enough to influence matches for us and we will need him in the Champions League this season.

