‘It’s difficult’ – Cazorla struggles to name winner of crunch EL semi-final clash

Santi Cazorla is torn between his two former sides Villarreal and Arsenal, with their Europa League semi-final clash coming up tomorrow.

With less than 36 hours until tomorrow’s big game, the anticipation and excitement is building nicely, with the tie very much in the balance.

The Spanish side hold a 2-1 lead, although that away goal will no doubt be playing on their minds, and I can’t help but feel relatively confident in our side to at least win the second-leg.

One man who refused to name who he believes will make it through into the final is former star Santi Cazorla, who spent a combined 16 years between the two sides.

“My feelings for both clubs are so huge that it’s difficult for me to choose one or the other,” Santi told UEFA(via Football.London) in the build-up to the semi-final.

“I would have liked for this tie to be the final as I’d know at least the winner would lift the trophy.

“The feelings are going to be very beautiful, but I’ll feel very bad for the team that gets knocked out.

“The only thing I ask for is that the team that reaches the final wins it.”

I don’t believe Arsenal fans would have held it against him had he sided with our opponents with him held in such high regard in North London, but you can’t help but appreciate his comments.

While Santi cannot separate the sides, I’m feeling a growing confidence in our side to get the job done this week, although that may dim a little if Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette both miss out on the starting line-up.

Patrick