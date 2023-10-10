It’s even sweeter that Arsenal beat Man City without our starboy on the pitch

Sweet wins hit the spot even more than normal! by Shenel

Are we all still smiling today Gooners?

I know it is the beginning of the season but we deserve to enjoy this victory now more than ever, so go all out!

And no doubt many an Arsenal fan would have been sweating over the fitness of Bukayo Saka before the game against Manchester City, hoping he would be fit enough to make the team, given that Gareth Southgate ignored all injury news and still called him up to the England squad for the upcoming internationals (although he has now been withdrawn).

But I am sure when the team sheet was revealed a lot of Arsenal fans put their heads in their hands because Saka was not even on the substitutes bench for one of the biggest tests and games of our season so far. And I know I was one of them.

And of course, Arsenal didn’t start the game as strongly as we’d hoped, with nerves and tension all around, and I thought it would only be a matter of time that we would concede, especially as the ref failed to send of Mateo Kovacic for what I believed should have been a red card.

So, the tension and nerves came as no surprise, it was always going to be the case but the way we handled it was something different, and the longer the game went on and the longer we kept a clean sheet and kept City out, the more the belief from the players and the fans began to grow.

Then lo and behold on came the angel Gabriel Martinelli in the second half, and I must admit I raised an eyebrow when I saw his name on the bench as I didn’t expect him to be back so soon, but it was a welcome surprise, and he went on to get the winner and bag the three points for the mighty Arsenal.

So, from here on in, and I’m not saying we will win every game, but we have just won a game – one many people thought we never would – against the best team in the world, without what many people call one of the most key and best players at Arsenal in Saka.

And although injuries to our players are never nice, it is nice to see that we can win a game not playing our very best, but also without one of our star players.

As I’ve always said, Arsenal is not a one-man team and the win against City just goes to show as much!

Onwards and upwards with pride we go!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…