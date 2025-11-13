“It’s funny” Rory Delap reacts to Arsenal’s reliance on setpeices

Rory Delap was widely regarded as the master of the long throw during his time at Stoke City in the Premier League in the late 2000s. The former midfielder perfected the art of launching powerful, precise throws into the opposition’s penalty area, a tactic that became one of the most recognisable features of Tony Pulis’ side. Every time an opponent conceded a throw-in deep in their own half, it felt almost as dangerous as a corner kick.

Delap’s ability to generate such distance and accuracy with his throws regularly unsettled defenders, as teams found it incredibly difficult to deal with the aerial bombardment that followed. The Potters built a reputation for being one of the most physically demanding teams to face, especially at the Britannia Stadium, where the combination of intensity, physicality, and Delap’s long throws made them formidable.

Delap Reflects on the Irony of Arsenal’s Set-Piece Strength

At the time, many top Premier League clubs were openly critical of Stoke’s approach, accusing them of being overly direct and relying too heavily on set-pieces. Among those critics, according to Delap, was Arsenal, who often found Stoke’s tactics frustrating to play against. Ironically, the Gunners have now become one of the most effective teams in Europe when it comes to scoring from set-pieces, a shift that Delap finds particularly amusing.

As cited by Stoke Sentinel, Delap reflected on the irony of Arsenal’s current reputation for set-piece efficiency, contrasting it with the criticism they once directed at Stoke. He said, “So many people used to complain about the way we played. It’s funny that Arsenal are now known for their set pieces, because they were probably the worst for complaining about how we played the game during that period. You know, with them it went as far as them wanting to ban throw-ins and replace them with kick-ins! That would have probably made it worse for them, to be honest, because we’d have been putting it into the box from everywhere on the pitch!”

Changing Perceptions of Set-Piece Football

Delap’s comments highlight how perceptions in football can change over time. What was once seen as an unsophisticated tactic has now evolved into a key strategic weapon used by top teams. Arsenal’s current reliance on set-pieces underlines their adaptability and willingness to embrace any advantage that contributes to winning. The evolution of this approach reflects the broader shift in modern football, where efficiency and results are now valued just as highly as style and flair.

