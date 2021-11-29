“It’s going to be a big game” Man Utd star warns his teammates about Arsenal

David de Gea has warned his Manchester United teammates about the danger of playing against an improving Arsenal team.
Both clubs will meet each other on Thursday in a crunch Premier League fixture.
In-form Arsenal will want another win as they push towards the top four, but United will be desperate to keep their current form that has seen them lose none of their last two matches in all competitions.
De Gea was speaking after the Red Devils had held European champions, Chelsea, to a 1-1 draw at the weekend.
‘I think from today [the draw against Chelsea] we should take a lot of confidence,’ said De Gea as quoted by The Metro.
‘We know Arsenal are in a good moment, they play well, they are improving, so it’s going to be a big game.
‘I think the spirit of the team was great, the fight, the determination, the desire – it was great.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Every top club in England would be afraid of Arsenal’s recent progress, and they can tell the Gunners are serious competitors now.
Mikel Arteta is doing a fantastic job in rebuilding the team, and the Spaniard knows winning matches like this shows they are serious about becoming a top club again.
United has one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, and they would be tough to beat. If Arsenal secures all three points, it would be a big positive for them.
