“It’s going to be a bit weird” Smith Rowe discusses facing Arsenal as an opponent

Emile Smith Rowe will face his former team, Arsenal, for the first time this weekend since leaving the club in the last transfer window. The 24-year-old had been with the Gunners for 14 years before making the permanent switch to Fulham in the summer. Arsenal had hoped to keep Smith Rowe, but after persistent injuries and a loss of his place in the first team, he made the decision to move on. His departure was largely due to his reduced role at the club, with Mikel Arteta unable to guarantee him regular playing time.

Injuries had disrupted Smith Rowe’s progress at Arsenal, and despite showing flashes of potential, he often found himself behind the likes of Martin Odegaard in the pecking order. When Odegaard was sidelined for two months with an injury, it could have provided an opportunity for Smith Rowe, but the lack of guarantees over his role in the team made it clear that he needed a fresh start. Moving to Fulham allowed him the chance to play regularly, something that was becoming increasingly difficult at the Emirates.

Ahead of the game against Arsenal, Smith Rowe reflected on what it would mean to play against his former club. He shared his thoughts with Fulham’s media team, saying, “It’s a massive game for me personally. At the start of the season, I’ve always been thinking about playing against my former team. It’s going to be an exciting game. It’s going to be a bit weird, knowing the players for so long, and having been there for so much of my life, so it probably is going to be a bit of an emotional day. But I have to make sure I do the job for Fulham.”

While Smith Rowe could have been a valuable asset for Arsenal this season, it’s clear that moving to Fulham has allowed him to regain his form and confidence. It’s great to see him enjoying his football again and continuing to develop as a player.