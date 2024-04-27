“It’s going to be close,” Seaman predicts the Tottenham-Arsenal game

David Seaman expects the game between Arsenal and Tottenham this weekend to be close.

Both clubs will meet at the Tottenham Stadium, with a lot at stake for the rivals.

Spurs must win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Arsenal is currently at the top of the Premier League table, and anything other than a win could seriously dent their title hopes.

With so much at stake, neither club will find it easy to beat the other this weekend. However, who are the favorites?

Seaman said on the Seaman Says podcast: “I’m going to go 2-1 Arsenal. It’s going to be close I think.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs will be out to spoil the party for us as one of our biggest rivals because they do not want us to be successful.

The Lilywhites are a good team, but we are the better side and it shows in the league rankings.

This does not mean the fixture will be easy for us, but if our players take it seriously and play like their lives depend on it, we can get a victory.

Spurs do not have as much pedigree as Manchester City, and we did not lose at the home of the champions, so we should get a positive result at Tottenham.

