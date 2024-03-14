“It’s going to be tough” Russo on Arsenal’s upcoming WSL clash with Chelsea Women

Chelsea will play Arsenal Women, at Stamford Bridge, in a title-deciding match for the WSL on Friday 15th March. Kick-off is at 7PM UK, and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports.

.Chelsea leads the WSL title battle with 37 points, while Manchester City has the same number of points but lags behind the Blues due to their inferior goal difference. Arsenal ranks third with 34 points.

Looking at the WSL standings, it is pretty inevitable that Chelsea, Manchester City, or Arsenal Women will win the title. It is worth noting, however, that Arsenal’s chances are dependent on them not losing any of their remaining games, and City and Chelsea dropping points (particularly to our Gunners!).

Our Gunners are aware of how competitive the title chase is, including Alessia Russo when chatting to 90 MIN:

“It’s really close,” she says of the title race. “It’s going to be tough; [Chelsea] are a top quality side.

“This league, this title race, and everything that comes with it is massive. You’ve got to be bringing your A-game every week.”

Arsenal has already beaten Chelsea this season, winning 4-1 at the Emirates last December. If they can complete the double over the Blues with a win on Friday, they will leave the title race wide open. After beating Chelsea, they can try to win all of their remaining games, scoring as many goals as possible to have a good goal difference.

Notably, Arsenal face Manchester City in their second-to-last WSL fixture of the season, which, aside from this big WSL battle on Friday, will decide the title race for sure.

I think Arsenal can do this you know.. What do you think will unfold tomorrow evening Gooners?

COYGW!

Danni P

