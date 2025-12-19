“It’s gone fast,” Arteta has been Arsenal’s manager for six years

Tomorrow marks exactly six years since Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal manager, having taken over from Unai Emery on the same date in 2019. At the time of his arrival, Arsenal had fallen into mediocrity and were struggling to compete for a top-four finish. The club recognised that a significant cultural reset was required to restore its identity and competitiveness at the highest level.

Arteta was chosen from Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff despite his limited managerial experience. It was a bold decision, but one Arsenal believed was necessary to reshape the club’s mentality and long-term direction. The board committed to giving him time and authority to implement change, trusting that his ideas and leadership would lay the foundations for future success.

Cultural shift and steady progress

Over the past six years, Arteta has undeniably transformed the culture at Arsenal. Standards have risen, discipline has been restored, and the squad has been rebuilt with a clear identity and purpose. While silverware has been limited since his FA Cup triumph in 2020, aside from a couple of Community Shields, the progress in performances and consistency has been evident.

Arsenal are now widely regarded as one of the strongest teams in the league once again. However, the next challenge is clear. Sustained success will ultimately be judged by trophies, and the expectation is that the current squad must begin converting progress into major honours. This season represents an important opportunity to take that next step, even though no one expects it to be easy.

Arteta reflects on six years in charge

Reflecting on his time at the club, Arteta spoke about his journey and the collective effort behind the transformation, according to Arsenal Media.

He said, “It’s gone fast, a lot happened but it’s been an incredible journey and I enjoyed every minute of it.

“One man cannot really change anything, especially when you talk about the size and the history of this football club. You need a lot of good people, very committed people around you with the same vision, the same work ethic, the same passion and I’m very lucky because I had some of that.”