It’s great news for Arsenal Women fans as even more fixtures at the Emirates confirmed

In a great for Arsenal Women fans, the Emirates Stadium is poised to become their primary home ground for the upcoming season which shows their commitment to women’s football and building on our recent successes.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Arsenal Women played a higher percentage of their Women’s Super League (WSL) home games at the Emirates Stadium compared to Meadow Park in Borehamwood. This decision was shown to be a wise decision by soaring attendance figures, with back-to-back sellouts, including high profile clashes against Manchester United and local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

So in the coming season, Arsenal Women are gearing up to play eight WSL games at the iconic Emirates Stadium, alongside three UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) fixtures, contingent upon qualification for the group stages. Should they progress to the latter stages of the UWCL, N5 will host all home legs in the knockout rounds, which will allow many more Gooner Women to watch high profile matches in comfort.

However, Meadow Park will continue to play a role, hosting the remaining fixtures, including all domestic cup competitions such as the FA Cup and the Conti League Cup.

This move to establish the Emirates as their primary home ground has been championed by such as our superstar forward Beth Mead. Mead who previously urged Arsenal’s decision-makers to embrace the bold step.

“We’re setting the bar high and we’re pushing for the game to get to the next level. Of course, we want everybody else to join us and do that. It’s only going to benefit the women’s game more and the fans have been incredible for a long time at Arsenal, but we’re seeing big turnouts at the Emirates each week,” said Mead via talkSPORT.

“As amazing as Boreham Wood has been over the years, you can’t get many fans there anymore for the fans that want to come. So, it would be great if we could make the Emirates our home permanently.

She sees the Emirates Stadium as a fortress for Arsenal Women, with our growing fan base chering on our women to success on the field.

The more fans that pay to see them, the better the atmosphere, but also the added profits will allow for even more investment in the Womens team and hopefully spur us on to ongoing success on the trophy front.

COYG!

Michelle M

