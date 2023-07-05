It’s great that Arsenal are now selling players instead of giving them away

Arteta has changed Arsenal. Gone are the days when players came to Arsenal, fought to get noticed, and then left on bad terms. Such players are like Robin Van Persie, Samir Nasri, and Carlos Vela, who didn’t trust that the Emirates was where they ought to stay.

This year, we’ve seen players trust that Arsenal is the club they ought to be at. This has been shown by Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, and Hopefully William Saliba and Reiss Nelson signing new deals, with the belief that Arsenal is where they are going to reach the top.

Being at the top means people are admiring and eyeing you. Arsenal’s talent is already attracting interest. PSG decision-makers, for instance, are so impressed with Arteta that they imagined they could sign him, though they failed to convince him their project was worth him leaving Arsenal for.

Granit Xhaka is also attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen, and his exit could be the beginning of Arsenal once again making reasonable profits from players exits and ending the habit of them leaving for free, like the way Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexander Lacazette left for nothing, to name just a few.

Granit Xhaka now expected to join Bayer Leverkusen in the coming days for £21.5m.🇩🇪 Arsenal not prepared to green light the deal until the Declan Rice deal was agreed.🔴 pic.twitter.com/n1KZodJw1C — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 5, 2023

Interestingly, Xhaka could just be the first headline sale for Arsenal this summer. Balogun could leave for about 50 million euros; and Tierney could also bring a reasonable transfer fee.

Arsenal is now acting as a big club, there’s no doubt about that.

Sam P

