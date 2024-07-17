It’s great that Arsenal are signing superstars, but Jonas also needs to give Arsenal womens youths a chance

Is it time Eidevall starts to utilise the youth?

Arsenal Women are very lucky to have such a star studded side at their fingertips and although it’s the summer transfer window and big-money players are expected to be bought and sold, Arsenal Women have a big advantage up their sleeves. We have a lot of talented young players coming through the academy system and showing what they’re all about.

Seeing the women in Melbourne after the season finished was incredible and what really stood out to me then were the younger players and how talented they already were. Watching the likes of Vivienne Lia, Katie Reid, Maddy Earl, Laila Harbert and Freya Godfrey show just how good they were was a real eye opener for me and made me question why they haven’t been given much of a chance in the first team.

Michelle Agyemang, Vivienne Lia and Freya Godfrey have all been standout players last season for the academy and because of that they were picked for international duty, and it hasn’t taken them long to show just what they can do and how fast their development has been. With Agyemang scoring a hatrick and 2 assists and Lia scoring as well, they showed that they are ready for the next move and I personally think they should all be involved in the season coming.

It’s hard to break into a team that’s so good but it would be nice to see Jonas Eidevall give these younger players a shot, and more of an avenue to break into the first team. When I got to watch open training in Melbourne, I noticed how together the team was and how much the older women supported the younger girls. You could see that they had taken them under their wings and were passing on their knowledge onto them.

I think this is a necessary step in their progress to break into the first team. If we don’t find a way to integrate these players, we could lose them due to them wanting first team minutes. That would be a disaster considering how talented they already are. This also saves money and creates an environment that shows the younger girls that there is a pathway into the first team.

Even if it’s just for cup games this season, the younger girls need to be given a chance and should be. They’re progressing really well and it would be great to see some academy projects come into the first team and shine.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae