It’s great that Arsenal keep winning. but I just can’t get a ticket!

Soaring ticket sales not the best news for genuine members! by Shenel

So, my fellow Gooners, how nice is life right now for us fans?

We are top of the league, there is a real buzz around the club, everyone is positive and confidence is high.

BUT I do have one little grumpy note to add…

The more they win and do well the less likely us GENUINE members are, to be able to get tickets week in week out.

When it comes to purchasing match tickets you have to be quick on the dot. You have to be on the online box office or the phone a few minutes before the tickets go on sale and you have to be on the ball and know when each match ticket is going up for sale for you to purchase it.

Now I love Arsenal A LOT but I do work and I do have responsibilities that mean I cannot always keep up with when tickets are on sale so by the time I come around to it, the Emirates is sold out.

Which is good for the Arsenal in terms of creating a family environment, making it a top club and brining in the money. But it is not so good if you really want to go to a game and you cannot get a ticket!

Like Arsenal allows you to put the fixtures of the season into your phone’s calendar, maybe they should create something for members of all cards to be able to choose which games they would like to attend and in turn receive an alert when those particular match tickets are going on sale.

As much as I am loving being an Arsenal fan with the wins, performances and sitting top of the league, for now, barring the losses and the draw of course, there are times when I am frustrated and disappointed that I haven’t been able to get a match ticket because it sells out within minutes and if the ticket touting news that has been revealed more recently is deemed to be very true than I bet a small section of fans in the stadium are not even genuine Arsenal members

Now I know some people will say “oh shut up Shenel and stop moaning”, but for an Arsenal fan and member who has been attending matches for a number of years, to be struggling to get tickets for a match for the first time in my life, I feel a little bit hard done by that I am unable to watch my beloved team in the flesh for the first season ever!

So, come on Arsenal, rethink your tickets scheme and give more members a chance! Please…

Shenel Osman

