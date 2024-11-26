It’s great that Zinny and Jesus still have a big part to play for Arsenal this season

Gabriel Jesus’s starting spot and Oleksander Zinchenko’s getting a chance to play off the bench were two things I really enjoyed seeing on Saturday.
In the lead-up to the Arsenal versus Nottingham Forest game, we highlighted why Jesus deserved a chance in the starting 11; we spoke of how giving him a run in the team could help him rediscover his mojo and offer something different in our attack. Before the Forest game, Kai Havertz had played in almost every Arsenal game, which is not sustainable; resting him occasionally to keep him fresh should be the way forward.
Despite the criticism of his performance in the 3-0 win over Forest, Jesus was decent in the first half but faded out in the second half. But given he hasn’t started and finished games for a while now, it should be understood why he lost momentum. With more game time, he could find his rhythm, which will help him regain his confidence and instinct. The 90 minutes Jesus got will be a huge rhythm boost.
We are aware of Oleksandr Zinchenko’s exceptional skill with the ball. As long as Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are out, having Oleksandr Zinchenko available is beneficial for the squad. The Ukrainian international is expected to provide rotation for Calafiori, who just returned from injury.
Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, two Gunners many expect to leave soon, still have roles to play at the Emirates Stadium this season.
Who can forget how the two Manchester City boys elevated us? Yes, they may not be starters anymore, yet they remain valuable squad members, possessing the necessary experience to propel us forward simply by their presence in the team.
In the end, Arteta needs every one of his players fit this period so they can share game time, especially during this crazy “a game every 3 days” period.
Darren N
I think that there are fans out there including myself that won’t agree with you there.
Arsenal needs Gabriel Jesús to return to life, with so many games to play he could be like a new signing if you ask me.
Not known for his finishing in the premier league, maybe except for the champions league where he likes to dip his bread.
He’s magical, audacious and outrageous when on top of his games more often than not get the Arsenal attacks going.
The Brazilian is a complete team player I adores more for what he does with the ball than putting it in the net, his close control is sublime, picking up the ball in midfield his tight interplay with team mates is going to prove vital in the heavy run ins
The Brazilian is a player the legendary Frenchman would have love to work with, when you watch the beautiful game you are expected to be entertained. Yes the by product is sometimes he’s not the most efficient but going pass multiple defenders in one sequence with total control, we are going to need this highly technical skill player, my hope is he return to form as quickly as possible, the gaffer knows this and his last game will only speed up his return to life
A keep saying the Brazilian is slowly coming to life so too is the other former man city man Sterling.
With so many games to play, surely class will prove permanent
So why hasn’t Jesus “come to life” over the last 18 months then? You forget his performance as a striker was pretty dire last season as well, it’s not just this season (to date).
He’s scored 4 EPL goals since August 2023 and we’re now almost into December 2024. Explain that.
I’d like to believe, but I don’t think so . Their days are numbered buy hopefully they can contribute something to the rotation even as minor players.
It’s such a shame that there are still fans out there that really believe the likes of Jesus and Sterling will come good.
The sad thing is, that with the decisions made in the summer, Arsenal have no choice but to hope and stick with these two until the January window, or more likely the Summer window.
If you think that these two will help to win major trophy’s for this club, then I fear your badly mistaken.
But no one will be happier than me to be proved wrong.
Well, in fairness it’s largely our old friend “Gunsmoke” I think, who keeps coming out with phrases like “class will prove permanent” in relation to them even though, quite clearly in the case of Jesus at least, that simply isn’t the case – and hasn’t been over the last 18 months or so.
I guess if you keep saying it, it may happen but it’s not really a very logical basis for an argument in my humble opinion.