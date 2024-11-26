It’s great that Zinny and Jesus still have a big part to play for Arsenal this season

Gabriel Jesus’s starting spot and Oleksander Zinchenko’s getting a chance to play off the bench were two things I really enjoyed seeing on Saturday.

In the lead-up to the Arsenal versus Nottingham Forest game, we highlighted why Jesus deserved a chance in the starting 11; we spoke of how giving him a run in the team could help him rediscover his mojo and offer something different in our attack. Before the Forest game, Kai Havertz had played in almost every Arsenal game, which is not sustainable; resting him occasionally to keep him fresh should be the way forward.

Despite the criticism of his performance in the 3-0 win over Forest, Jesus was decent in the first half but faded out in the second half. But given he hasn’t started and finished games for a while now, it should be understood why he lost momentum. With more game time, he could find his rhythm, which will help him regain his confidence and instinct. The 90 minutes Jesus got will be a huge rhythm boost.

We are aware of Oleksandr Zinchenko’s exceptional skill with the ball. As long as Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are out, having Oleksandr Zinchenko available is beneficial for the squad. The Ukrainian international is expected to provide rotation for Calafiori, who just returned from injury.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, two Gunners many expect to leave soon, still have roles to play at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Who can forget how the two Manchester City boys elevated us? Yes, they may not be starters anymore, yet they remain valuable squad members, possessing the necessary experience to propel us forward simply by their presence in the team.

In the end, Arteta needs every one of his players fit this period so they can share game time, especially during this crazy “a game every 3 days” period.

Darren N

