It’s great to be on top, but Arsenal fans must stay grounded

So far so good but lets be realistic! by Shenel

So, my fellow Gooners, the big North London Derby has come and gone and we brought home the three points. NORTH LONDON IS RED AND ALWAYS WILL BE!

However, as positive as things are at the moment, and as nice as being an Arsenal fan is right now, I’m sure we are not stupid enough to get ahead of ourselves are we Gooners? There will be plenty more twists and turns to come and plenty more ups and downs, but if we stick together as a fan base with the club and the players as a whole there can only be one outcome.

No, I am not trying to be negative because at the moment everything is good, but we live in the real world and we have to be realistic. We know there will be some times where Arsenal may lose or draw and not perform how we know they can, and it might be against lower opposition, it might be against top opposition, but these things happen in football.

And yes, we beat Tottenham and how sweet a win it was, but we lost to a Manchester United side who got blown off the pitch by City on the weekend.

Next we have Liverpool to come and we know we can beat them as we did during the pandemic and I would say we have a bit more of a stronger squad now but I think the biggest test of the season will be against Manchester City and if we don’t get ripped apart like Manchester United and many other teams have been before, then people will say it was lucky and maybe we “caught City on an off day”. But we don’t want to be lucky, we want to beat them, we want to win and get three points in the manner that shows we mean business.

Because let’s be honest, at the moment they seem like our only real competition and yes, it is early days and there are plenty more games to come and things may turn right on its head come the end of the season. However if we are in this position we do not want to give it up, but we cannot get too ahead of ourselves.

We have to remain level-headed, grounded and realise anything can happen in this beautiful game that we love so much. That’s not to say that the team is going to get worse, it’s just to say we have to be realistic and realise that there is always going to be somebody better than us at times out there. But for Arsenal, at the moment, we are doing well, and if we continue throughout the whole season it will be an achievement. We just need to remember there are many more games and competitions to come, as well as a World Cup and a break in play.

And we know that a break in rhythm and form is not always the best of things.

So, without being negative I want to be Miss Realist. If we take each game as it comes – which is what we have been doing so far – then we can try and get through it. Yhat is the only way forward and will be another step closer to that target that we want to achieve.

Let’s hope though that when all of the other competitions come in to play, and the World Cup as well, that we have enough strength in depth to be able to get through the season in a successful way. At least until January when we can strengthen if we need.

And if it comes to the end of the season and we are not top it will be a real shame, however we know what we can do, and I’m sure Mikel and Edu have a plan to ensure we get to where we want to be!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

