It’s great to see Arsenal getting their targets – and nice and early too…

Finally, we have landed one of our targets!

What a statement Arsenal seem to be making this transfer window, well so they should as it has been a long time coming.

I, for one, am happy to see that Arsenal is doing business and so early on as well. It is refreshing to see that we won’t be made to sweat and wait until the final day of the window for any players to come in.

And so as revealed over the weekend, which is an unusual thing for Arsenal to do, it has finally been confirmed that one of our long-term targets -Gabriel Jesus- will be joining us! Although yet to be published on the Arsenal website, I think it is safe to say this deal is done! (we hope).

It is nice to see that, although we were not the only club to be after him, we managed to beat the likes of Real Madrid and the other clubs to his signature. Because we know how it feels when we are beaten to signatures of players by rival teams and so this time it is nice to be on the right side of decisions.

As nice as the addition of Jesus is though, I feel as though we may need something more, and possibly the addition of Raphinha will sort out the winger/striker issues, as they will sit alongside our current stars of Saka, Martinelli and Nketiah to name a few.

Although we still have Nicolas Pepe on our books I am sure Arsenal will do their utmost to get rid of him, and so a replacement for him may be needed too.

Let’s not forget as well that Jesus is still only 25 years old and although many pundits were quick to slate Arsenal’s pursuit of him, I for one hope he will prove a lot of them doubters wrong as he can only improve the older and more mature he gets!

So, if Arteta and Edu’s attitude towards this transfer window continues, then I for one hope that the other targets are also soon-to-be additions and then we can get ready for next season with something that looks like a strongish squad that is ready to compete on all fronts!

Heres hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_