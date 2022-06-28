It’s great to see Arsenal getting their targets – and nice and early too…

Finally, we have landed one of our targets!
What a statement Arsenal seem to be making this transfer window, well so they should as it has been a long time coming.
I, for one, am happy to see that Arsenal is doing business and so early on as well. It is refreshing to see that we won’t be made to sweat and wait until the final day of the window for any players to come in.
And so as revealed over the weekend, which is an unusual thing for Arsenal to do, it has finally been confirmed that one of our long-term targets -Gabriel Jesus- will be joining us! Although yet to be published on the Arsenal website, I think it is safe to say this deal is done! (we hope).
It is nice to see that, although we were not the only club to be after him, we managed to beat the likes of Real Madrid and the other clubs to his signature. Because we know how it feels when we are beaten to signatures of players by rival teams and so this time it is nice to be on the right side of decisions.
As nice as the addition of Jesus is though, I feel as though we may need something more, and possibly the addition of Raphinha will sort out the winger/striker issues, as they will sit alongside our current stars of Saka, Martinelli and Nketiah to name a few.
Although we still have Nicolas Pepe on our books I am sure Arsenal will do their utmost to get rid of him, and so a replacement for him may be needed too.
Let’s not forget as well that Jesus is still only 25 years old and although many pundits were quick to slate Arsenal’s pursuit of him, I for one hope he will prove a lot of them doubters wrong as he can only improve the older and more mature he gets!
So, if Arteta and Edu’s attitude towards this transfer window continues, then I for one hope that the other targets are also soon-to-be additions and then we can get ready for next season with something that looks like a strongish squad that is ready to compete on all fronts!
Heres hoping hey Gooners!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Signing a new player is always a gamble, but at least Arteta worked with Jesus for several years
Lisandro Martinez seems to be the left-footed version of Torreira. I hope he is quick enough to play in LB position, or maybe Arteta plans to revert to a three-CB formation or play him as CDM
As for Raphinha, I wonder what Saka, Pepe, Marquinhos and Hutchinson felt when they heard the intensifying rumors
if we do sign Raphinha, he is imo Pepe’s replacement, to compete with Saka on the right.
Yeah brilliant window so far, so the new signings can easily bed in with thier old teammates for preseason games, the nagging fear for me is the average height of our foward crews in Saka, martinelli, Jesus, nketiah and maybe Pepe if he stays, and dammit there isn’t any six footer’s in any of the aforementioned, how do you deal with hundreds of crosses and set pieces opportunities and potentially the 20 or odd goals that can be put away, Olivier Giroud anyone
If we complete a full transfer window, so we have the whole squad we need, I will be happy. If there are no ‘holes’ in the team structure, for the first time in many years we may have the whole shebang….we may be in the mix at the end of the season. I even think with the right players around him even Pepe could ‘perform’. Viera is an unknown, to me, but looks a great prospect, Jesus….25 years old…..6 top years ahead of him. A great signing. We MUST, MUST, MUST, get rid of Xhaka. Enough is enough…..he sets us back 10% and that is big problematical.
William Saliba…..like a new top CB signing. A footballing CB….no need for Holding…..good. Maybe we will get Lisandro Martínez as a DM., we should have got Bissouma…big mistake…giving your enemy a big WEAPON is not good. Ideally we need two more top players and we will have a challenging squad/team. Please don’t botch it and then not fill in the last two pieces of the jigsaw. We are close to a top squad, but not quite there…..just two pieces of the jigsaw. Lots of games next season, we will need a quality, big, squad.
Good to see an optimistic article on JA. To be fair to Shenel she is optimistic most of the time and it makes apleasanrt change from reading the relentless pessimism by “you know who”, who writes articles very regularly.
TBH , I have stoped reading them, as its is like reading posts from a troll and I don’t feel a supporter should be pessimistic the whole time.
Don’t knowhow other non pessimists feel about what I say.
I DO know, obviously, what all the relentless pessimists on here will say They will slaughter this post(as best they are able, under Pats new JA rules).
But those of us who are realistically optimistic about the good direction our club is going under ,will, I believe, agree with my post.
To be clear, I have no objection to criticism of our club – that is normal and I do it myself, when necessary.
But it is the SHEER NON STOP TSUNAMI OF NEGATIVITY FROM CERTAIN WRITERS, THAT IS DISTINCTLY HARD TO UNDERSTAND ,ESP FROM PEOPLE WHO REGARD THEMSELVES AS GOONERS.
“is going, under MA”….
a
This is good, so we can have no excuses in play like no pre-season etc. etc.
Now need to work on new contracts ASAP and selling a couple players.