It’s great to see Cedric included in Arsenal’s squad this season

Many Gooners will be surprised to see Cedric included in our Champions League and domestic squads.

That’s because they might have forgotten he was still employed by Arsenal given that he last played for us in December.

The defender played only 28 minutes in the Prem last season.

A loan to Fulham in January only led to 2 starts in the League at Craven Cottage.

The Portuguese hasn’t been included even on the bench for any games this campaign.

Given the club’s policy of being willing to rip up contracts to reduce the wage bill, it’s a shock the full back is still at the Emirates given how far away he is from the first team.

His employers would have been willing to let him leave for nothing if he had found a club willing to pay his salary.

Originally signed on loan from Southampton while his contract expired and then signed as a free agent, Cedric was never intended to be our first choice right or left back.

He was simply a case of Edu finding a body to fill up a place in the squad without having to pay a fee.

At the age of 32, there is no disgrace for you to be down the pecking order against younger peers in a position which is changing.

It’s actually a tribute to the players professionalism that he’s still been registered to play for us this year despite knowing that if his boss had his way, he would be elsewhere by now.

It’s a change in policy from Mikel Arteta who often washes his hands of talent the moment he decides they don’t suit his ethos.

Aubameyang, Ozil, Sokratis, Mustafi., Kolasinac, Bellerin, Pepe are all players who were released because their manager would refuse to include them.

In his first full season as a manager, the Spaniard admitted it was a mistake to pay Saliba and Sokratis to sit at home during the Europa League group stages.

As he conceded, either would have been capable playing against the likes of Dundalk?

Sokratis was in a similar position to the one Cedric is in now.

The Greek was deemed not good enough by Arteta, yet Arteta never had an issue with his attitude, he simply only wanted to work with those he saw as part of the future.

It’s why Balogun spent most of the summer training on his own. To maintain enough fitness to be fit enough to be sold but not a distraction to the first team.

Pepe trained on his own, simply so Arsenal fulfilled their contractual duties. In every other way he was left under no illusions about his chances of pulling on our shirt again.

Bellerin had spent a decade and grown up in North London and that was what his final days with us looked like. So much for ‘non-negotiable principles.’

I have written in the past the Kroenke Family should have made it part of the job specification that a manager get the best out of the resources he inherits.

Isn’t that the point of being a coach?

To train individuals and teach them how to be better?

A rookie boss in his first post seemed to think that it was acceptable just to give up on assets who at the very least could have meant money for the club.

I’m glad that stance has changed with Cedric.

You can never question his work ethic. Whenever he plays, he’s always been solid.

No one is pretending he has a long-term future as a Gunner but if he’s around the place at least till January it’s just as well use him.

Isn’t that what a leader does?

Get the best out of someone’s strengths?

At the very least Cedric is a senior pro you could trust in the Carabao Cup. His experience could help any youngsters you want to play while allowing others to have a rest.

Cedric’s Gunners career is on life support yet he’s hanging in there.

As someone who has always spoke with immense pride about the honour of playing for our club, I hope he gets treated with the decency he deserves.

Too many players have been made to train on their own or paid to sit on their settee.

It’s not a good look. Not the values we are famous for.

If Arsenal have offered a contract and can’t find a buyer, then they have a duty to still treat that player like they would treat anyone else.

I would start him at Brentford. Would you?

Dan

