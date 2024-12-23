It’s great to see Gabriel Jesus playing with a smile on his face again

It’s so amazing what goals can do to a player’s confidence.

Prior to his treble of goals scored against Crystal Palace, Gabriel Jesus was a man many gooners deemed unfit to even be our secondary option in attack, and considering the reasons for this, who would blame them? I was so surprised when I found out that his goal against Preston in the League cup back in October was the first for us since January, and yet that was a stark reality at the time.

This was arguably the biggest reason for the discontent among gooners in regards to the Brazilian, he just didn’t score enough and being a striker makes it even more damaging. His five goals scored in the last two games is as many as he had in his previous 45 appearances for the Gunners, that’s absolutely ridiculous for a player we brought in to serve as our long term number 9.

He has found form thanks to those five goals and the catalyst to this short burst of form is the couple of goals he scored initially against Crystal palace. goals bring confidence, especially when you’re a forward player, so his hat trick in that first game was always going to fill him with confidence.

What I found impressive about him in that game was the composure he had as opposed to his previous start against Monaco at the time. Take his first goal for example, he finished his chance off with confidence, cooling chipping his finish over the on rushing Dean Henderson with the remaining two strikes being emphatic finishes when set through on goal, exemplary of a player brimming with confidence.

This hat trick was single handedly the reason why he scored a brace in the subsequent encounter. If the first one’s were cool and emphatic finishes when set free on goal, then his brace were cool and emphatic finishes as a result of really good positioning in the box.

Good strikers are good because they often pop up in the right positions to score which Gabriel Jesus showed in the game. It wasn’t just for his two goals that he popped up in the right positions too, he easily could’ve scored four goals in that game and I’m not even joking.

If it wasn’t for a combination of poor finishing and bad luck, then he should’ve scored instead of Martinelli and Havertz with his missed chances indirectly leading to their goals. His finishing is still the reason why a lot of us won’t be convinced with his recent showings, it’s all brushed off due to the win but those missed chances could prove pivotal in games where we won’t get so many chances.

I won’t criticize him too much due to his recent form, I’m more shocked about how goals really brings out the best in players, we have a smile back on his face again when he plays, and we all know how good he can be when he’s playing with joy and freedom.

The fact he’s playing his football more around the box as opposed to dropping deep is contributing to this as well. I really would love to see how long he can sustain this vein of form.

Our next game after the festivities will be against relegation threatened Ipswich Town which will provide another good opportunity for him to extend this run and I hope he does!

