It’s great to see Havertz fitting into the Xhaka role for Arsenal at last

Though they were picking results, Arsenal were criticized for depending on last season’s tactics, playing with two No. 8s, a tactical move that many observed wasn’t working as well as it did last season. They were inefficient in the system because they missed the key to it, Granit Xhaka, whose shoes have been hard to fill.

If you’ve been paying attention, Arteta appears to have found the perfect tactical play for his team. He has found a way to bring out the best in Kai Havertz, who had previously struggled to play the left-sided No. 8 role; he has also helped Martin Odegaard find his form with the switch to a deeper role. Odegaard was initially finding it difficult to be as influential as he used to be as the right-sided No. 8 without Xhaka (injuries—a hip injury and a heavy concussion—also contributed to his drop in form).

When Arsenal press (as was the case against Brighton), they switch to a 4-4-2 formation. Havertz joins Gabriel Jesus up top, while Odegaard moves to play alongside Declan Rice in central midfield.

This move sees Havertz channel his attacking impulses to assist Jesus in tormenting opponents and taking advantage of their mistakes. For Odegaard, this move allows him to dictate play from center midfield while moving to link play with the attack. This tactical approach makes it difficult for opponents to man-mark Odegaard since an opposition player finds himself out of possession while tracking the Norwegian when he has drifted to central midfield, allowing Jesus and Havertz to use the space that player leaves behind.

Odegaard appears to be back to his best, and Havertz is beginning to show his worth. Mikel Arteta is an absolute tactical genius, and what a coach he is!

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…