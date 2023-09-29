It’s great to see Smith-Rowe back in action for Arsenal at last

Positive signs for Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe started for Arsenal in the Carabao Cup for the first time in ages. Smith Rowe who last season picked up a groin injury in a warm down after our match against Manchester United last season, hasn’t been in the starting line up for quite some time.

After going through what he’s described as one of the hardest things he’s ever faced, Arsenal fans were delighted to see Smith Rowe in the starting line up to face off against Brentford in our journey to win the League Cup. After receiving a standing ovation at The Emirates when coming on against Everton last weekend, every Arsenal fan was happy to see him fit and able to start against Brentford.

Starting the game against Brentford with a lot of energy and composure, Smith Rowe was the stand-out player for the first half, pressing hard and tracking back well, he looked to dominate the Brentford team. Dribbling through their defence and looking dangerously close to scoring on a few occasions but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Smith Rowe has spoken extensively on how the groin injury has impacted his fitness and his mental health, saying that his time away from football has been a real challenge. But has also said that Arteta and his teammates were there to support him every step of the way. Recovering from a bad injury is never easy but Smith Rowe seems to have taken it in his stride and become a stronger person for going through it.

Being asked after the game against Brentford Via The Arsenal Way if he was worried about the amount of competition he’s now facing on the left hand side since he’s been out injured and said this “Not really, being at a massive club like Arsenal, we know there’s so much competition, it’s always going to be difficult to cement your place in the team, but I think it’s an extra push for me to just keep working hard, keep fighting, hard work pays off so I’ve just got to keep believing in myself” which I think speak for itself.

Clearly a long and hard journey back for smith Rowe but really positive for him and Arsenal fans to see him finally being able to get some minutes and hopefully adding to his confidence for the season to come. With a lot of games to play, he’s sure to get some minutes on the pitch and as an Arsenal fan that’s all we really want for Smith Rowe.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you happy to see Smith Rowe back in the action?

Daisy Mae

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…