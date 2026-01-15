“It’s half-time” Arsenal has not completed the job against Chelsea yet

Mikel Arteta has refused to become overly optimistic following Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final. Despite securing an important away win, the Arsenal manager is fully aware that the tie remains finely balanced heading into the second leg.

The Gunners produced a strong performance to earn the result on the road, which now gives them the advantage of hosting Chelsea in the return fixture. Supporters were pleased with the outcome, but there is a shared understanding within the club that the work is only half completed.

Arteta keeps focus after first leg success

This season has been widely viewed as a crucial one for Arsenal, with expectations that silverware should follow their consistent progress. Arteta is confident in the quality of his squad and believes they are capable of delivering trophies. The team have performed well since the campaign began, and their depth has allowed them to compete effectively across competitions.

The Carabao Cup represents a major opportunity and could be the first trophy available to Arsenal this season. However, Arteta is determined to ensure complacency does not creep in. Chelsea will take encouragement from scoring twice in the first leg and will arrive at the Emirates believing they can still turn the tie in their favour.

Return leg demands full commitment

While Arsenal supporters are confident their side can complete the task at home, Arteta has stressed that the challenge remains significant. He understands that knockout football demands consistency and focus across both legs, particularly against strong opposition.

Speaking as quoted by the BBC, Arteta reflected on the performance and the wider context of the tie. He said, “It’s half-time [in the tie]. We played against a really good side at a really difficult place. I’m very proud of what the team has done.

“You want to start to play semi-finals and all the work you’ve done throughout the season to get to these stages to deliver on the day and we’ve certainly done that.

“What we’re doing every three days is impressive.”