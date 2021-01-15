“It’s happening slowly, but Mesut is closer than ever to Fenerbahce.” Ozil is nearing Arsenal exit

Mesut Ozil’s transfer out of Arsenal is getting closer, according to Emre Belozoglu, Fenerbahce’s sporting director.

Shipping out the German midfielder has been Arsenal’s biggest headache this season, and his insistence on staying forced them to axe him from the squad.

He didn’t play any football in the first half of the campaign, and that seems to have worked for the Gunners as he closes in on a move to the Turkish side.

Ozil still wants to earn his Arsenal pay, but it seems that he is also not looking to stay for the second half of the season without playing any football.

Emre, formerly of Newcastle United, told Sky Sports that negotiations about signing him were going slowly, but he was confident that a deal would be reached for the former Real Madrid man to join the Turkish side.

Quoted by Sky Sports, he said: “Mesut Ozil has been one of the most special players in the world for his position in the last 20 years.

“If this transfer takes place, it will be a first. I regard it as a very positive move for both our community and our president, but I don’t think it will be easy.

“We have our own plans. And Mesut has a contract with his club. He is a superstar.

“We are talking about a player who contributes to goals in every other game, regardless of which team he plays for.

“I will be extremely pleased if Fenerbahce can have such a player, especially while we are on duty.

“We had a meeting with him and his agent. It’s happening slowly, but Mesut is closer than ever to Fenerbahce.

“The fact that Mesut’s childhood dream is still alive and Fenerbahce has such a dream has made this step so close for the first time.

“After Mesut is done with the negotiations with his club, we will have our own negotiations among ourselves.

“If Mesut can make a deal with his club on the terms we expect, it won’t be a burden for us financially considering our limits this year.”

If Ozil leaves Arsenal this month, he would save the Gunners a huge amount of money that can be used to bring in new players.