“It’s hard” Carlos Cuesta sends a message to Arsenal as he heads to Parma

Carlos Cuesta has officially departed Arsenal to take on his first managerial role with Parma, marking a significant step in the career of one of European football’s most promising young coaches. At just 29 years old, Cuesta leaves behind a successful spell as an assistant manager at the Emirates, where he was regarded as one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted colleagues.

During his five-year tenure in North London, Cuesta played a key role in the development and tactical progression of the Arsenal squad. His influence on training methods and match preparations contributed meaningfully to the team’s improvement, helping establish Arsenal as one of the Premier League’s most tactically astute sides.

A New Chapter Begins in Italy

Cuesta has now taken on the role of head coach at Parma, becoming the youngest manager in Italy and arguably the youngest currently active in Europe’s top five leagues. Despite his age, he is known for his deep tactical knowledge, leadership qualities and commitment to continuous learning.

Although Arsenal would have preferred to retain his services, there is widespread recognition that the opportunity to lead a club is a natural and deserved progression for a coach of his calibre. His departure has been met with best wishes from both the club and its supporters, who have witnessed his growth and contributions first-hand.

A Farewell Message from a Respected Figure

Cuesta shared a heartfelt message with the Arsenal community through his personal Instagram account. He wrote:

“After five beautiful years, it’s hard to put this into words, but I can only express how grateful I am for having lived my day-to-day with such special people and feel what it means to represent this football club, with its incredible history and values.”

He added:

“It has been a privilege to have had the chance to work with the players, staff, directors and all the employees of the club and at the same time, to receive an extra push from our amazing fans in every match.”

While it is undoubtedly sad to see Cuesta move on, his journey is a testament to Arsenal’s ability to cultivate top coaching talent. His appointment at Parma reflects positively on the environment and standards fostered at the club, and supporters will be watching his next steps with pride and interest.

