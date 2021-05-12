“It’s hard to be really mad with the guy” Tuchel discusses dealing with Aubameyang’s lateness at Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is arguably Arsenal’s most important player, but the former Borussia Dortmund man has had some disciplinary problems with the club this season.

His goal-scoring spree in his first two seasons at the club prompted them to give him a new deal after appointing him as their captain.

He has mostly led by example on the pitch and remains a reliable goalscorer on his day.

However, he missed at least one game this season because he forced Mikel Arteta to drop him by turning up late.

It seems that wasn’t the first time he did that and his former manager at Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel has opened up on dealing with the Gabon striker.

He suggested that Aubameyang was always the last to arrive at training and he always marked his appearance with his loud car noise.

The Chelsea boss then adds that his pleasant personality made his indiscretions acceptable, and praised him for not missing training.

Tuchel said via Sun Sports: “When we wanted him on time, we told him the meeting was at 10.45am when really it was 11am, so there was then a good chance he’d be there with everyone else.

“You could always hear his car from far away.

“You could hear him from a kilometre away, so we could then prepare everything, ‘Start the video because he will arrive soon!’

“I still don’t know how he managed to keep his driving licence because from the sound of the car, I don’t know if he was always on the speed limit.

“But that’s just him. It’s hard to be really mad with the guy because he comes with a big smile.

“He has a big heart and gives an excuse to everybody and you could accept to have one or two guys like this in the team.

“It’s not the biggest problem.

“And, don’t forget, that he was also a top, top professional who never missed any training session.

“Never sneaked off the training pitch one minute early or the opposite because he was always dressed and ready for training.”