‘It’s important’ – Midfielder opens up on potential Arsenal move

Martin Odegaard has admitted that he is happy at Arsenal currently, but that he will need to talk to his parent club Real Madrid before figuring out his future.

The 22 year-old has earned a regular starting role in North London since joining on loan in January, and appears to be enjoying his football with the club.

Arsenal are believed to be keen on retaining his services moving forward, be it on loan or a more permanent deal, and the young attacking midfielder appears to be open to a return in the new season.

“I am happy here at Arsenal, but we will see after the season what will happen, the Norwegian told Sky Germany(via the Mirror).

“At the moment I don’t know.

“I’m owned by Real Madrid, so we have to speak to them. It’s important to know what they want.”

It remains to be seen if he could be guaranteed regular minutes for Real, although it is also uncertain as to who will be the manager at the Bernabeu going into the new season either.

A new coach could well be keen on giving Odegaard his chance to make a mark in the Real first team however, so I can’t help but have reservations about our chances of securing his return in the new season.

Has the midfielder showed enough ability and consistency to be considered for a regular role for the Galacticos?

Patrick