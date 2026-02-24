‘It’s important sometimes’, Gyokeres takes us inside the Arsenal dressing room

Viktor Gyokeres has opened up about the importance of players speaking honestly with one another in the dressing room as Arsenal approach the most decisive stage of their season.

The Gunners have enjoyed a strong campaign overall, yet there have been occasions when they failed to secure victories in matches many expected them to win. That was the case recently when they recorded back-to-back draws against Brentford and Wolves, results that raised concerns about their consistency at a crucial moment in the title race.

Responding to Setbacks

Arsenal responded positively with an important win at Tottenham, restoring belief and momentum. However, the pressure remains intense. If Manchester City win their outstanding fixture, the margin at the top of the table could narrow significantly, particularly with a direct meeting between the two sides still to come. Any slip-up in that contest could have major implications for Arsenal’s hopes of finishing first.

Following the draw at Wolves, the squad recognised that improvement was essential. Rather than allowing frustration to linger, the players addressed the situation collectively. Gyokeres offered insight into how the team confronted the setback and the role communication played in rebuilding focus and unity.

Importance of Open Communication

As reported by the Metro, the Swedish striker explained:

“It think most of us spoke. It’s important sometimes just to say what you feel and let it out.

“You know in the gruop and everyone can recognise how a different person feel in the moment and you get a better understanding of the feel.

“I think when you speak openly together in the group you come closer together and I think it’s very important to do that.”

At a time when every point could prove decisive, that collective mentality expressed by Gyokeres may be just as important as tactical preparation. If the players continue to communicate candidly and support one another, they will strengthen their chances of navigating the challenges that lie ahead in the closing weeks of the campaign.