“It’s impossible” Marco Silva names one Arsenal man they could not stop

Marco Silva knew how dangerous Gabriel is during set pieces, and he set his team up in a way that could limit the damage the Brazilian defender might cause against them.

Despite these precautions, it was Gabriel who still found a way to make an impact, with his flick-on being converted by Leandro Trossard to secure a crucial victory for Arsenal. Gabriel’s ability to dominate aerial situations makes him one of the most feared players during set pieces, and teams often dread conceding them against Arsenal because of the Brazilian’s awareness and timing.

Gabriel’s Set-Piece Threat

Ahead of the game, Silva identified Gabriel as a player to watch and instructed his team to defend carefully against him during Arsenal’s set pieces. Throughout much of the match, Fulham appeared to manage their defensive responsibilities well, keeping the Brazilian under control and limiting his opportunities. However, despite their tactical organisation, Gabriel produced the decisive moment that ultimately determined the outcome of the fixture. His flick-on demonstrated both his precision and understanding of space, emphasising why he is such a critical component of Arsenal’s attacking set pieces.

Gabriel’s presence in the box forces opposing teams to remain vigilant at all times, as even a small lapse in concentration can result in conceding a goal. His timing, physicality, and aerial awareness make him a consistently dangerous player, and his influence extends beyond scoring, as he often creates opportunities for teammates through intelligent movement and positioning.

Silva Reflects on Gabriel’s Impact

Speaking after the match, Silva acknowledged the difficulty of containing Gabriel and highlighted the threat he poses during set pieces. He said to the BBC, “Gabriel jumps so high, it’s impossible to stop him. It’s very difficult to control. The way we tried to block his run, most of the game, we did it very well. We were too open and left the path for Gabriel. We didn’t want him to run in that part. Any flick is very difficult to control at the back post.”

Silva’s comments underline the challenge that elite defenders like Gabriel present, even when opposing teams prepare thoroughly. Arsenal’s ability to exploit set-piece situations through his aerial dominance is a significant factor in their attacking strategy, and Gabriel continues to demonstrate why he is a pivotal player for the club. The match served as a reminder that, in football, even meticulous defensive planning can be undone by moments of individual brilliance.

