Arsenal managed to stop Luton from maintaining their scoring streak

Arsenal returned to winning ways Wednesday night, defeating Luton 2-0. Arsenal were dominant as always, and amidst all that, their defensive excellence shone brightly.

Luton had not failed to score in their last 18 games, but at the stadium, that streak came to an end. Impressively, the Hatters’ goal-scoring record was one of the longest in the Premier League.

Interestingly, Arsenal broke that record just days after they set another one. When Manchester City failed to score in their draw with Arsenal, it emerged that that was the first time in 57 games they had failed to score at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s time to admit it: Arsenal’s defense is the best there is. Even discounting the records they’ve broken in the last two games, the fact that they’ve conceded the fewest goals (24), and preserved the most clean sheets (13), demonstrates how good this Arsenal defense is.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have been a formidable defensive duo. At the end of the season, when Arsenal celebrate their league victory, they will undoubtedly receive recognition for their effort. Other than the two, goalkeeper David Raya has been incredible. He’s a masterstroke signing; he has played an important role, making critical saves when called upon to keep Arsenal’s defensive record intact.

