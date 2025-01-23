“It’s job almost done.” Arteta gives his reaction to win over Zagreb

Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight after Arsenal took a significant step towards securing a spot in the Champions League’s top eight. The team’s commanding victory over Dinamo Zagreb last night has all but guaranteed their progress to the next stage of the competition, skipping the playoff round.

With Arsenal currently one of the top-performing sides in Europe, it would take an unlikely turn of events for them to lose their position in the top eight. Arteta was especially pleased with his team’s professional performance against Zagreb, a match that could have been a potential banana skin. Despite the possibility of underestimating the Croatian side, Arsenal approached the game with seriousness and delivered a solid display.

The players demonstrated their understanding of the importance of advancing in the Champions League, and their efforts were rewarded with a convincing result. The team’s strong defensive organisation, coupled with their attacking intent, ensured they completed their task in fine fashion.

After the match, Arteta spoke to Arsenal Media and praised his team for their performance:

“I’m very happy because it’s job almost done. We have another game and probably need something to achieve what we want.

“It was good. We had some big chances that we didn’t score. In the second half, we lost some control and were a bit leggy, that was the feeling that I had as well. Overall, we got the job done and well done. We didn’t concede a shot on target which is really positive again. It shows that the team is really well-rounded.”

Arsenal’s success this season has been underpinned by the players’ exceptional attitude and commitment, particularly in the Champions League. Their ability to maintain focus, regardless of the opposition, has been key to their strong performances in the competition so far.

If the team can continue to show the same level of discipline and determination, they have every chance of progressing even further in the tournament. With their sights firmly set on European glory, Arsenal will look to build on this momentum and finish the group stage on a high.