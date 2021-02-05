“It’s just a little superstition,” Smith Rowe discusses keeping his socks low

Emile Smith Rowe has one thing that is uncommon from his other teammates – how short his socks are.

The Englishman wears his socks lower than normal, something that Jack Grealish had made a little popular in the Premier League recently.

Footballers wear long socks to protect themselves from injuries, but Smith Rowe and Grealish don’t seem to care about that.

The Arsenal man was speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel recently, and he was asked about wearing such low socks, and he said he just has a feeling that it gives him freedom.

He claims that it helps him to keep his mind free and focus on playing, something that he now considers a superstition.

“I try to be free in my mind. There’s one thing I do, wearing my socks really low, I feel like that gives me freedom. I don’t know why, it’s just a little superstition,” he said to the Arsenal official YouTube channel.

With the performances that he is delivering at the Emirates, it is hard to question any decision that Smith Rowe makes at the moment.

It will also be interesting to see how he competes with the added competition for a place from Martin Odegaard.