‘It’s just another opinion’ Arteta plays down Henry’s recent criticism

Mikel Arteta has played down Thierry Henry’s recent criticism of his team’s direction.

Henry had questioned if the Gunners were making progress after Brighton held them to a goalless draw before the international break.

The Frenchman suggested they couldn’t replicate their form in the North London derby against an attacking team.

‘I don’t know if things are going in the right direction,’ he said at Prime Video Presents Sport 2021 event via The Daily Mail.

‘I watched the Brighton game. Did you watch it?’

The comments have been relayed to Arteta, whose side has found some form in recent weeks, and the Spaniard said it was just another opinion and he respects it.

The Spaniard said as quoted by the same Daily Mail report: ‘It’s just another opinion so I have to respect that.’

Arteta had been under the spotlight for his team’s poor start to this campaign, but wins against Norwich, Burnley and Tottenham has given them some positive momentum.

Their next game would be against Crystal Palace and it promises to be a hard one, with Patrick Vieira now in charge of the London club.

Reports linked the Frenchman to the Arsenal job before Arteta was appointed, and he would look to show off his managerial skills with a win.