“It’s just great for us.” Thierry Henry heaps praise on Arsenal man

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry expressed his delight with Gabriel Jesus’ goal against Lens and praised the Brazilian striker.
Jesus has faced criticism for his low goal output as a striker for the Gunners, prompting calls for Arsenal to sign a new frontman capable of scoring.
However, Mikel Arteta signed Jesus for various reasons beyond just scoring goals, and he is proving his worth at the Emirates.
While Jesus may not achieve a 30-goal tally in a season, his contributions extend beyond scoring, as he aids teammates in finding the net through his movement and the challenges he poses to opponents.
His goal against Lens showcased his skill with a well-taken strike, adding to a collection of beautiful goals he has scored in the past.
As Henry watched him score, he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I just love this. He did it against Manchester United, I don’t know if you remember on the break.
‘Everyone thought he was going to shoot there. Watch how he does it. Oops, chops and goes back. Gabriel Jesus is a very important player for us.
‘Will he ever score 20-25? I hope so. But what he does in general, it’s just great for us.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus remains one of the finest attackers in Europe, even though he does not score all the time.
The Brazilian will remain our main man no matter how much criticism he accumulates because he is vital to how we play.
” Jesus remains our MAIN MAN”?
What utter nonsense and I WILL EXPLAIN WHY.
Last season we were without him for huge chunks of the season, yet still finished close second to a super City team.
But when we lost SALIBA to that several weeks long late season injury ,our results plummeted and many , myself included , think THAT cost us the title.
Jesus is certainly a skilful player and has SOME excellent games.
But to claim he is “our main man” is plainly an agenda riven comment.
And I HAVE NOT EVEN MENTIONED OUR OTHER SEVERAL MAIN MEN, IN RICE, SAKA, ODEGAARD, MARTINELLI, GABRIEL, etc. etc.
No, for me, Jesus is no higher than our seventh or eighth so called “main man,” the MOST important of all being, OF COURSE, ARTETA.
Jesus is champions league material for sure, here is where he like to dip his bread.
Can understand why the Arsenal legend heap praises on our talisman, they are similar in their style of play, both like dropping deep and coming from either wings cutting on the inside, both equally at depth with either foot.
Neither men like to stick around in the box and wait for things to happen, both are the cog that starts Arsenal attack.
But while the former is a legend in his own right he had to leave the club to taste champions league glory, the latter can become a legend by tasting champions league glory with Arsenal
Can’t help but wonder if he refers to Barcelona as “us”. That bit makes me admire him the more, top guy! His response to the question of his biggest fear in life further enhance what i think of him as a person considering the immature response his co pundits replied with.