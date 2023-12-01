“It’s just great for us.” Thierry Henry heaps praise on Arsenal man

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry expressed his delight with Gabriel Jesus’ goal against Lens and praised the Brazilian striker.

Jesus has faced criticism for his low goal output as a striker for the Gunners, prompting calls for Arsenal to sign a new frontman capable of scoring.

However, Mikel Arteta signed Jesus for various reasons beyond just scoring goals, and he is proving his worth at the Emirates.

While Jesus may not achieve a 30-goal tally in a season, his contributions extend beyond scoring, as he aids teammates in finding the net through his movement and the challenges he poses to opponents.

His goal against Lens showcased his skill with a well-taken strike, adding to a collection of beautiful goals he has scored in the past.

As Henry watched him score, he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I just love this. He did it against Manchester United, I don’t know if you remember on the break.

‘Everyone thought he was going to shoot there. Watch how he does it. Oops, chops and goes back. Gabriel Jesus is a very important player for us.

‘Will he ever score 20-25? I hope so. But what he does in general, it’s just great for us.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus remains one of the finest attackers in Europe, even though he does not score all the time.

The Brazilian will remain our main man no matter how much criticism he accumulates because he is vital to how we play.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…