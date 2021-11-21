‘It’s just not okay’ Klopp discusses his bust up with Arteta

Jurgen Klopp has explained the touchline bust-up between him and Mikel Arteta when Arsenal faced Liverpool yesterday.
Both managers clashed after Sadio Mane appeared to have taken out Takehiro Tomiyasu while both players went for a ball.
Arteta probably thought the Liverpool man deserved a yellow card for his part in the coming together.
However, Klopp didn’t think so and the German manager was furious because he thought Mane was being targeted for a caution.
After the game, he explains he has had to substitute the Senegalese attacker in a previous match because the opponents were targeting him to be sent off.
Klopp said as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘We had to take Sadio (Mane) off against Atletico Madrid because Atletico only went for that, to get him a yellow card and I have to take him off and all this kind of thing and it’s just not okay.
‘I have to say the ref did really well in that situation, I know I deserved a yellow card it’s no problem. If there’s a harsh challenge, we are all like this, but it was nothing.
‘He didn’t even touch him. It was just two players going in the air and then they jump and that was not okay and that’s what I said.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
There was a lot riding on this game and it was no surprise to see the managers clash and no doubt a good number of Arsenal fans were happy to see Arteta stand his ground.
That said, there will be some, myself included, that feel that Arteta showed his inexperience and all he achieved was to rile up the Anfield crowd which was actually quiet at that point.
Regardless, it added some spice and that is always entertaining.
Watch The Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith asks where is the proof that Arsenal have improved under Arteta
Please subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids on Youtube to share the Arsenal Family love!
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
As I said in an earlier article, Stadio Mane is a dirty little git !
Filthy!!
If MA showed his inexperience, what excuse can be given to klopp?
It was his move towards Arteta that brought about the response… at least that’s how it looked from the TV pictures.
As Declan says, he’s what he is and imagine if Xhaka had made that challenge.
Truth is, it did Arsenal no good and Liverpool a lot of good. Make your own minds up as to what it achieved but we gained nothing.
Mane is a cheat and has been for years. how he has this reputation of being a clean player i havent got a clue. he’s kung fu kicked players too and still is in the good graces of the refs, unlike some of our players, who can blow a feather and get a red.
Spot on, RSH 👍
mane he’s a very wicked and an heartless player that’s av never like him, remember what he did to our no. 3 tienny last season, he elbowed his face knowly but ref did as if nothing has happened
Mane is afox and wicked. That said, we cannot deny Liverpool outplayed us in the second half and I always felt from the start, Arteta should have started with Tierney instead of Nuno. Not that Nuno is a bad player but Tierney has got more big match experience and is better defensively.
The ref is a cheat Oliver ignore mane with is hard tackle he should get a red card at the half
Klopp is a hypocrite
Klopp is a loud mouth and a bully, he is suited to the scum Liverpool dippers. The team set out to foul us from the start. Arteta should have played Tierney and Odegaard. we have shifted 32 goals in eight games against them. Going to defend from the start was stupid, Arteta the novice out of his depth just like against City and Chelsea, doesn’t learn and has no plan b