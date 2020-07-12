“It’s lack of concentration in the key moments.” Campbell slams Arsenal’s defending

Arsenal suffered yet another defeat because of poor defending, and Sol Campbell has bemoaned their lack of concentration in the key moments.

The Gunners have been struggling at the back for much of this season, but the appointment of Mikel Arteta seems to have steadied the ship and they have even kept a number of clean sheets since the turn of the year.

They have been impressive in their last few games ahead of this match, and fans were confident that a clean sheet would not be so difficult to keep in this game.

However, in their usual manner, the Arsenal defence let the team down again to raise the same issues that Mikel Arteta will feel that he has solved at the back.

They let in a soft equaliser before conceding another goal from a corner and Sol Campbell reckons that the ongoing issue at the Arsenal defence is a lack of concentration and they need all the concentration they can get to see out a derby game.

He said as quoted by Sky Sports “It’s lack of concentration in the key moments. It’s a derby game, you’ve got to be concentrated for the 90-odd minutes now. Early doors, you should be switched on.”